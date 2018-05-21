Stockton Food Pantry in Desperate Need of Donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The founders of a struggling food pantry are appealing to their community to help them continue feeding hungry people in Stockton.

“The donations just stopped coming in," said Sandria Hampton Gaines, president of Heavenly Hands Kitchen Outreach and Food Pantry. "I have maybe 30 to 40 people on my list right now that are in need of food and I have nothing to give them, and that bothers me.”

Gaines founded the nonprofit a few years ago with her husband, recording artist Big Church Gaines. They felt called by God to help feed and clothe people in their community.

The shelves of the once-thriving charity are now bare; the freezer is nearly empty.

“It hurts my heart that I can’t go on these shelves or go in that freezer, get a bag and load it up and give it to someone," Sandria Gaines said. "That hurts me.”

“Stockton is the best city," Big Church Gaines told FOX40. "I love San Joaquin and I’m confident that when they see that we need help, they’re gonna answer the call.”

Heavenly Hands Kitchen Outreach and Food Pantry accepts donations of food, clothing, toiletries, blankets and anything that they can use to help struggling families and homeless people in Stockton. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Donations can be arranged by calling 209-407-8633. Checks may be made out to Heavenly Hands Kitchen Outreach and Food Pantry.

More information about the non-profit can be found on its Facebook page.