Turlock Woman Says Stranger Used Racial Slur Before Punching Her

TURLOCK — A Turlock woman says a stranger used a racial slur for Mexican people before punching her in the face on Sunday.

The Turlock mother, who did not wish to be identified, told FOX40 she had just bought strawberries from a fruit stand on Monte Vista Avenue near Walnut Road. She said it took place at a time when the fruit stand was busy.

She was getting into her car when she says a shirtless man in baggy jeans called her a derogatory term before hitting her left eye.

Panicked, the woman jumped in her car, realized she didn’t have her phone on her and drove home to call the police. She says she did not get a good description of her attacker because she was afraid for her safety.

She and her husband have been living in Turlock for years and told FOX40 they’ve never had any issues in the city.

“It’s kind of out of character, right, and it’s just you don’t expect that to happen,” her husband said.

The woman’s left eye is bruised and says her doctor told her she has a mild concussion. She will have to go through a CT scan to see if her eye was fractured.

“It hurts,” the woman said. “I have headaches, feeling really nauseous.”

Turlock Police are investigating the attack, calling it a possible hate crime.

The couple hopes that sharing what happened to them will prevent violence like this from happening to someone else. They are also hoping that someone out there saw what happened and can identify the suspect.