Festa

Espirito

In the 1850s, an influx of Portuguese and Azorean immigrants settled in Sacramento and the surrounding area. They brought their special cultural and religious celebrations with them to America - a nation of immigrants. In the Azores, the most important festival for centuries is the(Feast of the Holy Spirit).

The Festa celebrates Portuguese heritage and ethnic pride, creating milestones that help mark time. The 125th Annual Portuguese Festa will be held Memorial Day weekend; Saturday, May 26th and Sunday, May 27th at the Portuguese Hall in Clarksburg, CA.

You don’t have to be Portuguese to appreciate the history behind the Festa, its traditions and the significance this cultural event shares with the Sacramento community. For more information visit: Freeport/Clarksburg Festa IDES Hall

More info:

125th Portuguese Festa

Saturday & Sunday

The Portuguese Hall in Clarksburg

54113 South River Road

Facebook: Freeport Festa