Busting Popular Allergy Myths – Part 2

Dr, Matthew Bowdish, an allergist at the Allergy Center at SacENT, stops by to discuss and possibly dispel many popular allergy myths.

See part one here.

I can’t be allergic to my dog because he/she is “hypoallergenic.”

FALSE: Studies show that homes that have hypoallergenic breeds can cause as much dander to be present as in homes with regular dog breeds.

My baby cannot eat peanut butter before age 3.

FALSE: Previous recommendations were to avoid introduction of certain foods with the hopes that food allergy could be avoided. However, new studies now show that children as young as 4 months benefit from early introduction of peanuts into their diets. High risk kids, i.e. those with eczema and/or egg allergy, benefit a lot more.

Seasonal allergies are getting worse every year because of climate change.

POSSIBLY TRUE. A lot of factors come into play in the Sacramento area, including our poor air quality and pollution. For example, Sacramento has the 5th worst ozone pollution in the nation. And while the Central Valley is the breadbasket of the world, with that comes some downsides in terms of air quality issues.

My child has a penicillin allergy because they broke out in hives when they were treated for a sinus infection at age 3.

PROBABLY FALSE. One of the most common causes of hives in young children is a viral infection