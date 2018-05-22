Complaint Alleges Sacramento County Sheriff Candidate Retired Early Due to Misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A 2014 internal ethics complaint obtained by FOX40 alleges Milo Fitch, then a chief deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, influenced giving county contracts to a program run by a woman he admitted to having a sexual relationship with.

The allegation stems from contracts awarded to the Ascend program, a nonprofit rehabilitation program for inmates, which started in January 2013. The program is operated by Christine Morse, an attorney who later became Fitch’s sixth wife in April 2015.

The complaint alleges the relationship violated a department general order, stating, "Employees are prohibited from directly supervising or being directly supervised by any other employee who is a relative or with whom they are involved in a personal or business relationship. Chief Fitch is clearly in violation of the General Order."

Sheriff Scott Jones forwarded the ethics complaint to then-Undersheriff Jamie Lewis, asking to investigate the allegations.

The complaint states that Fitch "used his position" to award Ascend with contracts which were "motivated by an intimate relationship that has developed" between Fitch and Morse. When Jones spoke with Fitch about the allegations, Fitch acknowledged that an intimate relationship had developed between he and Morse.

The complaint further alleges:

Fitch forced inmates into the program who didn’t meet the requirements.

Fitch intervened to have program fees waived for inmates who Morse wanted in her program.

Fitch intervened at Morse’s request to have those who failed her program as being listed as not participating in the first place, to preserve her success rate.

Fitch allowed Morse to have confidential attorney-style visits with inmates, which was considered a significant breach of security.

Jones said in a memo to Lewis that Fitch asked whether the investigation would go forward if he retired. The sheriff said there would be no investigation if he retired and Fitch retired less than two months after Jones ordered the review.

FOX40 reached out to Fitch several times for comment. He didn’t return any calls but his campaign representative told FOX40 that Fitch wouldn’t comment, using an expletive to describe that the allegations were a non-story.

FOX40 also reached out to Jones for comment. In a prepared statement, Jones said, "The misconduct on its face appeared true and was well documented with emails, notes and memoranda. That evidence still exists."