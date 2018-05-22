Dr. Jyl: World Turtle Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is chatting with Dr. Jyl about World Turtle Day!

The purpose of World Turtle Day, May 23, sponsored yearly since 2000 by American Tortoise Rescue, is to bring attention to, and increase knowledge of and respect for, turtles and tortoises, and encourage human action to help them survive and thrive.

The 11 Reasons Not to Buy a Pet Tortoise or Turtle

1. You Don't Have Enough Room

2. You Can't Maintain the Correct Temperature Consistently

3. You Can't Give the Reptile a Secure Habitat

4. You Think You Know Everything Because You Read One Article or Book

5. The Turtle and Tortoise Pet Trade Threatens Native Species

6. They Carry Disease

7. You Can't Give Your Turtle or Tortoise an Adequate Diet

8. Your Dog Might Eat Your Turtle

9. You Can't Afford a Head-Started Hatchling

10. You Want an Exotic Pet for a Status Symbol

11. Once You Buy One, They Are Not Easy to Rehome