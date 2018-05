× Elementary School Evacuated after Bomb Threat

CERES — Sinclear Elementary School was evacuated Tuesday because of a bomb threat, according to Ceres Police.

Police said in a Facebook post just afternoon that fire and school officials were searching the campus for any suspicious items.

Students were said to be safe, escorted off campus out of an abundance of caution to Central Valley High School.

People are asked to stay out of the area for the time being.

This is a developing story.