Four women are forever linked by the East Area Rapist (otherwise known as the Golden State Killer).

Their stories are different but they are united through their desire to expose the man behind the mask.

Jane Carson Sandler, Debbi Domingo, Margaret Wardlow and Michelle Cruz call themselves the “Survivor Sisters.” They live in South Carolina, Texas, Georgia and California.

We spoke with them at Crime Con in Nashville after they learned of the arrest of suspect Joseph DeAngelo.