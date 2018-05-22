Great Outdoors Week: Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Lodi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To celebrate Great Outdoors Week, Karma is exploring Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp in Lodi.

Located on the central California coast along the meandering byways of the California Delta, Jellystone Park at Tower Park offers something for everyone! This is Delta camping at its best with Deluxe Cabins, California Delta camping and everything you need for a great vacation camping in California. RV sites offer full hookups and our Deluxe campground sites come complete with patio, fire pit & furnishings. Campground is adjacent to the beautiful Tower Park Marina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video