Investigators Hope Tattoos can Help ID Body Found in Feather River

SUTTER COUNTY — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man whose body was found in the Feather River.

A boater discovered the deceased man around 4:30 p.m. April 7 beneath the 10th Street bridge.

Investigators say they have not found any evidence of foul play.

The sheriff’s office released two images of the man’s tattoos, hoping someone might recognize them.

So far, investigators can only say the man is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds with dark hair.

If you have any information call the sheriff’s office at 530-822-7307.