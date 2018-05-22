Kayaker Rescued by DART Crews Training Along American River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A training day along the American River quickly turned into reality Tuesday.

Harrison Esterley lost control of his kayak at the San Juan Rapids.

"I just swam for my life," Esterley said.

Coincidentally the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team or DART was on the river training. They helped Esterley get to safety.

"They're legends," Esterley said. "You've got to say thanks to these guys."

DART was training where the largest rapid in the area is and where half of all rescue calls are made from.

"People come in and are ill-equipped and aren't used to the flow of the river," said John Mohamed with DART.

That's why DART chose to train there before the big holiday weekend.

DART is expecting to be busy with rescues over the next few days. From live bait drills to throw bag tosses, they practiced it all.

But if you see a swimmer struggling you can help too.

"Empty an ice chest and throw it out there. They float. That will work. A limb off a tree will work," Mohamed said.

If you're the one struggling Mohamed says the "self-rescue position is turned facing downstream, arms out to either side, your butt and feet up."

But the biggest piece of advice comes from a man who didn't follow it himself.

"Wear your life vest," Esterley told FOX40.

DART is an all-volunteer organization and runs off donations. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is their Paddle 4 DART race and relay event on June 23 at Crawdads on the River. If you would like to be involved you can buy tickets on Eventbrite.