Local Cheer Team Takes First Place in Cheerleading Worlds Competition

University Cheer Force is in their 16th season and 15th year of business and the gym's Firestorm team recently accomplished a big win.

On April 30, University Cheer Force's Firestorm team won first place at The 2018 Cheerleading Worlds competition in Orlando, FL at ESPN Wide World of Sports. The win was a first for University Cheer Force at the world-wide competition and the Firestorm team is the first ever to win in the new Extra Small Senior Co-Ed 5 division. The Firestorm team is comprised of 14 athletes from the greater Sacramento area.

The gym currently has 14 teams and 197 athletes in their program ranging from ages 4-19 years old.