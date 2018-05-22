Manteca WIC Patients Forced to Find New Facility after Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- After a fire destroyed a public health services building in Manteca Monday, San Joaquin County is scrambling to send patients to other facilities.

The Women, Infants, and Children program building at 124 Sycamore Ave. is a total loss. The Manteca Fire Department estimates the damages at around $170,000.

What's worse is all the new mothers and children who go there for help now do not have a spot in Manteca.

"At this point in time we do have a plan B, we are actually... we have several sites located throughout San Joaquin County to serve our participants," said Kimberly Smith, the WIC Program coordinator.

WIC says it's calling clients to let them know. There are seven other sites available throughout the county, including in Tracy, Stockton and a new location at the San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp.

"So we're basically staffing those sites in excess to make sure we can accommodate those who can no longer be served at the Manteca locations," Smith said.

But WIC says long term it will return to Manteca as employees are currently looking for a new space.

"We're not leaving Manteca," Smith told FOX40. "We will stay there to make sure that it will remain convenient for our participants."

For more information on re-scheduling appointments, you can call 209-468-3280.