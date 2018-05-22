On-Street Parking Permits Open Up New Possibilities for Car-Sharing in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- On Tuesday there were 19 Zipcars on the streets of Sacramento and those cars get free parking at some of the city’s best spots under a 2011 agreement.

But now that agreement is over and the city is looking to start charging for those prime parking spots and encourage other companies who want open car-sharing businesses on the roads of Sacramento.

"We want to bring and invite all car-sharing companies into the city," said Parking Services Manager Matt Eierman. "We’ve had a pilot going on with Zipcar. It's been successful and we want to expand that pilot.”

So the city is trying to figure out what a fair yearly cost might be for a permit for car-share cars to park, something like $1,900 a year. But that fee would be reduced by 25 percent if the cars are electric.

For private electric car drivers, there could be an even cheaper permit to park at new electric charging stations that the city has planned for some of its on-street parking.

But what if you’re stuck in the traditional model, driving your own gas car? The city says you’ll actually have more parking available.

"I don't think it’s going to be less," Eierman said. "You heard the numbers from Zipcar, it takes 13 cars off the street for one Zipcar. So, really, it’s a reduction in the number of cars that will be coming into our city."

Between car-share and private owned, the City of Sacramento has set a goal of 75,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025, using parking permits as one incentive.