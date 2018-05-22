One Dead, Another Injured in North Sacramento Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting near Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Authorities were alerted to the shooting around 12:11 a.m. Tuesday by a ShotSpotter activation and additional calls into dispatch.

Two adults with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

One victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second was declared dead at the scene.

The deceased victim has not yet been identified by authorities but neighbors in the area say a man was the fatal victim.

At this time, detectives are still trying to determine a suspect and a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch center at (916)264-5471.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.