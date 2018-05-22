Shooting Suspect Sought in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento have named the man they suspect in a shooting Monday along C Street.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on C Street, between 5th and 6th streets. There, investigators found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Tuesday, police identified 19-year-old Dupree Archie as the suspected shooter.

Police also released a photo of the car they say Archie was driving — a white two-door with the license plate 7XJF623.

Archie is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information about Archie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Sacramento Police Department.