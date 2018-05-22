Teenage Suspects Rob Stockton Store, Throw Things at Employees

STOCKTON — Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday after robbing a Stockton grocery store and attacking its employees.

The Stockton Police Department reports two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old began stealing from Curry’s Warehouse Sales on East Bianchi Road around 1 p.m.

During the robbery, one of the teens stole a bag of rice then threw it at an employee’s head before trying to attack the employees with a wooden board.

Another teen pushed an employee.

After leaving the store, the teenagers returned to throw rocks at the store’s staff.

The 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery. The 15-year-old boy had a warrant out for his arrest. He was charged on suspicion of resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.