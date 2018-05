Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- Authorities are investigating after armed suspects broke into a Home Depot store in Turlock on Countryside Drive.

Police confirm the suspects fired guns at the location.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

Reported break-in at Turlock Home Depot on Countryside Dr. Police confirm suspects fired guns, but didn’t hurt anyone. No arrests. The store is closed. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/XGOWXrNycj — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) May 23, 2018