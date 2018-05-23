City of West Sacramento Plans Closures on Tower Bridge for Repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Commuters only have a few days left until the Tower Bridge will be one of the tougher bridges to cross in the area.

Lanes are going to be closing for the next two months.

The city of West Sacramento announced the Tower Bridge will have lane closures from May 28 to July 27.

Sometimes during the closure, the bridge will have a single lane closed in each direction while crews work on maintenance and also inspections, so delays should be expected.

For most of June and July, the bridge will have single lane closures but for several days during the period, the bridge will be entirely shut down to cars and pedestrians.

From June 11-15 and June 30 to July 1, the bridge will be entirely closed down overnight.

Only for a few days in late July will the Tower Bridge be closed during day time.

Find more information on the closure and detours HERE.