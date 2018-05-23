Healthy Mediterranean Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is hanging out in the kitchen with registered dietitian Julie Upton to find out why the Mediterranean diet is considered to be the gold standard for healthy eating. Studies prove that eating a Mediterranean style diet helps reduce your risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia and certain types of cancer. Bottom line: People who eat a Mediterranean diet live longer, healthier lives.

Enjoy Plant-Based Meals. Strive for seven to 10 servings a day of veggies and fruits and at least three servings a day of whole grains.

Go nuts. Keep tree nuts, like California walnuts, on hand for a more nutrient-rich and satisfying snack. Toast walnuts to enhance the flavor and then add to salads, whole grain dishes, in yogurt, oatmeal and baked goods.

Use EVOO In Place of Butter. Use extra virgin olive oil as a healthy replacement for butter or margarine. You can use EVOO for any type of cooking or in dressings, for dipping and finishing dishes.

Go fish. Eat fish twice a week — especially fatty fish like salmon — for the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. For more sustainable choices, look for options like Salmon from Norway, where the strictest standards are used in salmon fisheries.

Enjoy a glass of red wine (Optional)