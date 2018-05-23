Immigrant Shot, Killed by Border Patrol Officer in Texas

An immigrant in the country illegally was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in Rio Bravo, Texas, according to a CBP news release.

The release said a Border Patrol agent responded to a report of illegal activity near a culvert and discovered a group of undocumented immigrants.

The CBP said the agent tried to apprehend the group and came under attack by multiple people using blunt objects. The agent fired at least one round, fatally wounding one person, the agency said.

The names of the agent and the deceased person have not been released, but a bystander video posted on Facebook said the latter was a woman.

In the video, a woman yells at an officer: “Why are you mistreating them? Why are you mistreating them? Why did you (shoot) at the girl? You killed her. He killed the girl. She’s laying there and she’s dead.”

The video also showed an officer leading away some men. The CBP said responding agents apprehended three undocumented immigrants.

The FBI and Texas Rangers are investigating.

Rio Bravo is located on the border with Mexico, about 170 miles south of San Antonio.