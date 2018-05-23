Police: Sacramento Man was Possibly Abducted from Davis Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Police in Davis are looking for 21-year-old Armani Marquis Sandoval-Jones, the Sacramento man they say was abducted from his friend's K Street apartment during a robbery Tuesday night.

"Our main concern right now is the person that we haven't heard from. And we're really hoping the public, whatever the circumstances are, gets back to us," Davis Police Lieutenant Paul Doroshov said. "Because we just, right now, we're really worried. We want to make sure he's OK."

Police say sometime around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, a man armed with a gun entered the second-floor apartment of the building and confronted two male roommates and their friend, Sandoval-Jones, demanding to know where the money was.

When the men said they didn't know what he was talking about, the armed suspect briefly looked around their apartment but found nothing.

"Ultimately, as he left, he ordered one of the occupants to give up their cell phone. He pointed a gun at another occupant and told him to come with him and then left," Doroshov said.

According to the roommates, they haven't seen Sandoval-Jones since.

Davis Police say Sandoval-Jones' white pickup truck was spotted Wednesday morning back in Sacramento -- but it's unclear who was behind the wheel.

Detectives are checking for any possible surveillance from the surrounding area and following any transactions on his cards or activity from his cell phone.

FOX40 was unable to reach the two roommates for comment on Wednesday.

Neighbor Nicolas Huyeung has lived right next door to the apartment for the past year and a half. He says they play loud music, so he didn't hear anything out of the ordinary Tuesday night.

But learning that the roommates' friend was reportedly kidnapped is concerning.

"Yeah, it's definitely uneasy. But I live with two other roommates who are males, so if anything ever goes wrong, we have each other," he said.