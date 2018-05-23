Ponderosa High School Student Killed in Fiery Crash

SHINGLE SPRINGS — A Ponderosa High School student was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Shingle Springs.

Around 6 a.m., the student was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Ponderosa Road near Carpenter Lane. The car left the road and struck several mailboxes before driving through a fence, according to the CHP.

After hitting a tree, the car burst into flames. Fire crews later discovered the “completely destroyed” vehicle and the student, who was still inside.

Serena Fuson with the El Dorado Union High School District says a candlelight vigil was held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sun Hills Church in El Dorado Hills. Grief counselors were also at the student’s high school.