Special Report: Voices of Gun Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are moments in life that will forever change you.

Rob Young will never forget when he was shot twice on a playground at the age of 6.

"I survived the Cleveland School shooting in Stockton, California," Young said.

While Lisa Fine was spending an evening at a country music concert in Las Vegas, a gunman fired a barrage of bullets on the crowd of thousands around her.

"I’m a survivor of the Route 91 concert shooting," Fine said.

She later founded Route 91 Strong to support other victims of gun violence.

The two people who lived through tragic events in America spoke to FOX40.