Stockton Pastor Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

STOCKTON — A Stockton pastor has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation, police said Wednesday.

Investigators say two girls, ages 12 and 15, reported on May 14 that they had been molested by their pastor, 57-year-old Bruce Echavarre. Echavarre had also been a volunteer police chaplain until his arrest.

Echavarre was booked into jail on child molestation charges.

Police are now looking for anyone else who was a possible victim.

Those with information are urged to contact the Stockton Police Department investigations division at (209) 937-8323. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.