22 Arrested in San Joaquin County Prostitution Sting

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — San Joaquin County officials say 22 suspects were arrested in a prostitution sting Wednesday.

Deputies charged 21 of the men on suspicion of soliciting prostitution. One man was arrested on suspicion of aiding in the solicitation of prostitution.

The sheriff’s office says there were so many arrests that deputies had to stop for the day due to their transport van filling up.

The suspects’ cars were also taken away by officials.

Two guns were found during the operation and two of the suspects were charged on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm.