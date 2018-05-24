Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested after Hours-Long Standoff with SWAT Officers

TURLOCK — An apartment complex in Turlock was shut down for several hours Thursday morning after a suspect in a March shooting barricaded himself in his apartment.

After a four hour standoff, the Oakdale Police Department had the man they’d been looking for, 37-year-old Jesus Tovar, who was wanted for attempted murder stemming from a shooting on March 22 on West North Street.

“Oakdale police worked diligently over the course of time to locate the subject, which led them to the address here in the 1100 block of Pedras Road here in Turlock,” said Janeen Yates with the police department.

Turlock police and SWAT assisted Oakdale officers with the arrest after serving the warrant around 8:20 a.m.

“Upon arrival, the suspect could be seen entering into the attic area of the apartment building where he lives,” said Russ Holeman with the Turlock Police Department.

Police say SWAT members evacuated people from Tovar’s apartment, as well as the remaining three apartments that were connected to Tovar’s. SWAT then stayed in Tovar’s apartment while negotiating with him as he remained in the attic area the two apartments shared.

Two drones were used in the final hour of the standoff before police say Tovar peacefully came down, though many people in the area wrote on social media that they had heard gunshots early in the standoff.

“Contrary to what was posted on social media, there was no shots fired,” Holeman said. “It’s quite possible there was a flashbang that was deployed by the SWAT team when they showed up on scene, but there has been no shots fired and at this time there is no injuries.”

Police planned to search the apartment for the firearm that might have been used in March, when they believe Tovar shot a man in his 40s multiple times on West North Street. Oakdale police say the victim in that shooting is still recovering from his injuries and Tovar is expected to be held on $2 million bail.