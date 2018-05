Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guests to the historic district will enjoy a very special brunch set up on community farm tables in the middle of Front Street during a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Served family style, the social “gather and grub” event will include unique dishes from Old Sacramento restaurants such as the Delta King, Fat City Bar & Café, The Firehouse, Rio City Café and Steamers along with champagne, mimosas and celebratory live music, too. Each ticket purchased is also valid for half-off admission to the Sacramento History Museum and California State Railroad Museum over the holiday weekend (valid only to guests with wristbands). The event is limited to 200 guests and tickets range in price from $25 to $35 at http://OldSacramento.com/SpecialEvents

More info:

Brunch on Front

Sunday 11am - 2pm

Front Street in Old Sacramento

Tickets $25 To $35

(916) 970-5226

OldSacramento.com

Facebook: @OldSacramento

Twitter: @OldSacramento