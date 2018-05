Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run between a car and a pedestrian at Stockton Boulevard and Lawrence Drive.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning when a vehicle struck a woman in a wheelchair and took off.

Stockton Boulevard was closed from Lawrence Drive to Fruitridge Road until around 6 a.m.

At this time, police have no suspect or vehicle information.

