One by One, Local Scouts Honor Veterans at Roseville Cemetery

ROSEVILLE -- Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts spent Thursday afternoon making sure each veteran buried at the Roseville Public Cemetery was honored.

One by one, American flags decorated the Roseville cemetery just in time for Memorial Day.

"We're putting out flags to say thank you to the people who died for our county," said Girl Scout Chloe Pierce.

"Not so much what's on sale at Macy's or wherever. You're supposed to take the time to recognize the service of the people that have served to preserve our way of life," said James Thompson, an assistant scoutmaster.

Around 2,500 veterans are buried at the Roseville Public Cemetery.

"We've been walking around putting down flags to like the Navy and the Army," Pierce said.

Soldiers from the Civil War to the Iraq War all found their final resting places at the cemetery.

For some scouts, the gesture was about thanking their own family for all they've done.

"It's very important to respect the people who have served for our nation and my grandpas were in the army," said Boy Scout Dylan McAdams.

The takeaway from the annual event is something the scouts can always look back on.

"We have the scouts do this not only for the veterans but for them to learn what it's all about," Thompson said.