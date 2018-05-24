Rancho Cordova Woman Killed in Suspected DUI Crash

RANCHO CORDOVA — A woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday night in Rancho Cordova.

Rancho Cordova police officers were called to the scene of a crash at International Drive and South White Rock Road at 11:09 p.m.

A 41-year-old Stockton man was seen walking away from the collision site, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton. Police believe he was driving one of the cars involved in the crash and took him into custody. He is being treated for his injuries and will be booked into jail.

Officers then found 55-year-old Daya Reddy sitting in the other car, not breathing. Sacramento fire personnel later pronounced her dead at the scene.

Hampton reports alcohol was a factor in the collision.