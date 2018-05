Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police along with SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams are on the scene of a standoff in Oak Park.

Three people, two adults and one juvenile, were placed in a police car around 6 a.m.

The adults, a man and woman, were in handcuffs.

Authorities reported that a possibly armed person was barricaded in a residence near 3500 San Jose Way.

The surrounding streets, 8th to 11th Avenue, are closed to traffic.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

BREAKING: two people, a man and a woman, removed from a home in handcuffs. A teenage girl taken out of the house as well, not in handcuffs. Neighbors tell me they heard police on their horns making announcements for the people to leave the home since 11 last night @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/vroJmWFPWR — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 24, 2018

RIGHT NOW: @SacPolice and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff situation. Not many details at this point. 11th Ave in South Sac is blocked off. I’m told they are monitoring a home on San Jose Way. A robot (typically used for bomb situations) is in the road @FOX40 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/7U3gfZtUEU — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 24, 2018

SPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams on scene of possibly armed, barricaded subject inside a residence, 3500 block of San Jose Way. Immediate area (8th to 11th, San Jose, 41st St) closed to traffic. PIO enroute to 11th Ave. pic.twitter.com/cAxnvbpq25 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 24, 2018