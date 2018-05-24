Turlock Mother, Son Graduate from Stanislaus State Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- California State University, Stanislaus is set to congratulate its newest graduates Thursday and Friday and for one Turlock family Thursday night's celebration truly is a family affair.

Johnathan and Shamiran Sarhadi have put on the graduation attire before but now they will have a new moment they can both share.

"I just thought it was funny, and it's unique, and it's great and it's wonderful. And the Lord blessed us this way and we're going to take it and run with it," Jonathan told FOX40.

Jonathan Sarhadi is receiving his MBA with honors while his mother will be getting her executive MBA after completing her 15-month program with a 4.0 GPA. Both completed their programs in December but are walking the stage together Thursday.

"It hasn’t hit me that way yet," Jonathan Sarhadi said. "But I think right after I shake hands with somebody up there and they hand me something and I look to my left and right, I think it will be good. I think it will hit me and I’ll be able to react to this."

"I think I am still dreaming," Shamiran Sarhadi said. "I think when it actually happens, it is going to be a reality."

This reality has been a long road for Shamiran Sarhadi, who came to the United States from Iran at 18 years old and had to learn English before she could get her bachelor’s degree in 2000. Now she works in procurement at the University of California, Merced and hopes to be a purchasing manager soon.

"I think anyone can do anything in this country. We are blessed to be in the United States and also when you have a solid support from your family, anything is possible," she said. "I just love this country and I love everything about it."

Jonathan Sarhadi works in the Academic Senate at CSU Stanislaus and looks forward to new opportunities, ones he was glad to share with his mother.

"This hopefully sets a more motivational tone for others to not just graduate at the same time, but to graduate and to say, 'Hey, I can do it, with or without all the different people in my life,'" Jonathan Sarhaid said. "Fortunately, for me, I had my mother by my side."

Side by side, mother and son, now both holding an MBA.