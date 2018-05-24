‘We Want to Have Peace:’ Family Searching for Missing Fisherman Asks Public for Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Paul Beverly grew up casting lines all over the Valley; it was a family tradition.

Now, his family is facing a second night without the former Sacramento State Hornet, who missing after a boating accident in West Sacramento.

"Our concern is we want to have peace. We want to find Paul," said Dominique Griffin, Beverly's cousin. "We know he drowned. We know he went under, but where is his body? And that's what we want to know."

Griffin says the two grew up more like brother and sister than cousins. She, Beverly's children and the rest of his family can't believe what they'll be without following a Wednesday accident on Lake Washington in West Sacramento.

"Oh, Paul, he was an amazing cousin. He was a swimmer. He was athletic," Griffin said. "He was in all kinds of sports. He was a teacher."

The fisherman's aluminum boat tipped over in a deep water channel.

Griffin told FOX40 Beverly's generous nature most likely led the strong swimmer to give up one of the two life jackets packed for the trip to someone else, believing he could handle anything that may come up. Instead, once in trouble, the 54-year-old's friend and cousin made it to the shore while he did not.

"We are honestly just so heartbroken," Griffin said. "There's so many people in our family that we just don't know how to feel. We don't know how to really process this."

West Sacramento firefighters have already done two searches for Beverly. The family is planning one of their own for Saturday, but there's no public access in the area. So they're asking private owners and anyone with large boats to make it possible.

"We want to look. We want to search. We want to have peace," Griffin said.

Beverly and his fiancee, Teresa, were waiting to marry until their baby son was steady enough on his feet to walk in the wedding. It was just one of many dreams that have all been distilled into the hope of finding him and laying him to rest.

"He was so positive, and fun, and outgoing. You could just love on Paul, Paul would love on you back," Griffin said. "He was wonderful. I love my cousin."

Anyone who wants to help is asked to meet at Locks Drive and Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento at 8:30 Saturday morning.