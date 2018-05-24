Woman Says Stranger Climbed Through Motel Room Window, Groped Her

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras moving through the motel. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

CAMERON PARK — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a sexual assault.

The department says it happened late Wednesday night at the Motel 6 located on Coach Lane in Cameron Park.

Detectives say the man entered a room through a window. A victim says she was being groped when she woke up.

She began to fight back and the intruder left through the door.

The sheriff’s department says the man was driving a white SUV.

With the help of security pictures that show the suspect, investigators are hoping someone recognizes the man.

(Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

FOX40 spoke with people who work nearby, who say the area can be a little dangerous at night near the motel.

“Constantly watching my back, every single time I leave to go to my car. Actually, sometimes will run because it’s scary,” said Nicole Smith, who manages a restaurant near the motel.

If you recognize the man you are asked to contact Detective Perez at 530-642-4720 and refer to case number 18-4521.