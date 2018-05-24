Woman Says Stranger Climbed Through Motel Room Window, Groped Her

CAMERON PARK — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a sexual assault.

The department says it happened late Wednesday night at the Motel 6 located on Coach Lane in Cameron Park.

Detectives say the man entered a room through a window. A victim says she was being groped when she woke up.

She began to fight back and the intruder left through the door.

The sheriff’s department says the man was driving a white SUV.

With the help of security pictures that show the suspect, investigators are hoping someone recognizes the man.

FOX40 spoke with people who work nearby, who say the area can be a little dangerous at night near the motel.

“Constantly watching my back, every single time I leave to go to my car. Actually, sometimes will run because it’s scary,” said Nicole Smith, who manages a restaurant near the motel.

If you recognize the man you are asked to contact Detective Perez at 530-642-4720 and refer to case number 18-4521.