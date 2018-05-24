Your Weekend, May 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have the details on this weekend's popular events.

Sacramento County Fair 2018

Cal Expo

Thurs-Sun 10am-10pm; Mon 10am-7pm

International Kids Festival

William Land Park

Sat 10am-4pm

Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival

California Museum

Sat & Sun Noon-10pm

Brunch on Front Street

Old Sacramento

Sun 11am-2pm

Make a Night of It:

Modern Masters: Red Hot

The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts

Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm-7:30pm; Sun 2pm

Paragary's

Ink Eats & Drinks