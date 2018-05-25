2018 Rugby World Cup Preview

Posted 9:38 AM, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:54AM, May 25, 2018

Sacramento native and Cal Rugby player Blaine Scully is now captain of the Men’s National Team, the USA Eagles and the winner of two historic titles in 2016 and 2017.  Today, Blaine is in the studio to chat with Simone about the upcoming Rugby World Cup set to take place in San Francisco July 20-22.