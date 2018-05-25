At Least Four Businesses Destroyed in South Sacramento Strip Mall Fire

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire tore through a South Sacramento shopping complex Friday, destroying four businesses.
Firefighters arrived at the building around 2 a.m. near East Parkway and Florin. Firefighters say when crews got here, the fire was too far advanced and they had to focus on keeping it from spreading -- and there were other challenges, like getting enough water on the flames.
One reason the flames spread so quickly could potentially be chemicals. In addition to a trucking company, the businesses were Master Dry Cleaners, Kevin's Nail Salon and Legends Hair Salon.
Fire investigators and code enforcement officers inspected the scene this morning try to determine a cause.