Great Outdoors Week: Rubicon Trail

There are many ways to enjoy the great outdoors: on the water, hiking on foot ... or inside a four-wheel drive.

To celebrate Great Outdoors Week, Mae went on a ride along with some dedicated rock crawlers as they braved the world famous Rubicon Trail.

The AllTrails website describes Rubicon Trail as a 11.9 mile moderately trafficked out trail located near South Lake Tahoe. The trail offers a number of activity options and is best used from March until September.

The Rubicon covers a lot of terrain. There are flats, undulating short elevation gains and drops, and twists along some stunning shoreline cliffs. The trail dips into secluded coves, and along easily accessible shorelines in Emerald Bay. At both the beginning of the trail and end are a campgrounds.

Find out how this trail takes drivers from Loon Lake, over the Crest of the Sierra to Lake Tahoe.