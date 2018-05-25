Investigation Continues 2 Years After Pearl Pinson’s Abduction

VALLEJO — Friday marked two years since then-15-year-old Pearl Pinson disappeared on her walk to school in Vallejo.

Friends and family gathered that evening at the overpass where she was last seen, as they have for the last two years.

“Everyday waking up, it’s a nightmare,” Rose Pinson, Pearl’s sister, told FOX40. “Going to sleep, it’s a nightmare.”

Police tracked Pearl’s alleged abductor, Fernando Castro, to Southern California. Castro was killed in a gun battle with police.

But no one knows where Pearl ended up.

Before getting to Southern California, Castro was seen on surveillance video at a gas station near Bodega Bay. Solano County investigators returned to the area two weeks ago to search.

“We went with search and rescue, with dive teams,” Solano County Sheriff’s Detective Sean Mattson said.

Mattson says crews searched a secluded area of Bodega Bay known as Hole In The Head.

“We checked the area very thoroughly,” he said. “Obviously, didn’t locate anything.”

With little to go on, Mattson — and Pearl’s family — still believe the answer is out there.

“I’m waiting for the right one and it could be two hours from now or two years from now,” Rose Pinson said. “I pray it will come in and I know it will come in.”

Detectives have established a tip line for Pearl’s disappearance — 707-784-1963.