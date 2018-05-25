Memorial Day Weekend Campers Aren’t Bothered by wet Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- This Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the camping season for outdoor lovers but, it has gotten off to a shaky start with intermittent rain at many foothill campsites.

For campers at the Long Ravine campsite at Rollins Lake, their enthusiasm has not been dampened by the damp weather that has greeted them. Of course, many that made their campsite reservations weeks and even months ago, say they were not going to let a little rain discourage them.

Memorial Day weekend campers are usually greeted by warm weather. Instead, campers had to make sure they could stay warm.

Karen Goulart of Citrus Heights was a part of an advanced party of 16 family campers. She said, “there were some posts on Facebook; it’s raining, what are we doing?? But we’ll just truck on through it.”

Karen Andrade’s priority was to put up a tent to keep her camping supplies dry.

“They said it was only supposed to be a 60 percent chance of rain, but they clearly lied. But it’s okay, take it in stride,” said Andrade.

With many campers making reservations weeks and even months in advance, they were not about to cancel. They continued to stream into the Long Ravine campground at Rollins Lake, even though it was not a day for boating or fishing.

Campers hope that will change as the weekend progresses.

After years of tent camping, William Walker rented a trailer for the weekend. He is glad he did.

“Wanted to get off the ground, it’s too cold in the tent, better when you’re inside,” said Walker.

But the weather was not about to dampen the spirits of campers who are not there for the weather.

“To get away from everything, the phone, that’s going off. The TV, everything, all the electronics are gone for the weekend,” said Andrade.

Walker stated, “outdoors, being with your friends, family enjoying everybody no matter what the weather is you know.” Walker also wishes for “the sun to be here a little bit you know, so we can enjoy a little bit of sun. Not all this gloominess right now.”

The forecast calls for sunshine and much warmer weather before the Memorial Day weekend is over, not that folks at Lake Rollins are paying much attention.

The damp weather was a lot easier to endure for those with RVs and large groups seemed fully prepared to stick it out through the weekend, which is supposed to end with sunshine and higher temperatures.

Others were already getting a good start to their Memorial Day weekend.

Lawan and Darrell Harris had already set up their huge three-room tent, with no worries about the weather.

“We’re troopers. We’re diehards, rain or shine, we’re going to have a good time,” Lawan said while chuckling. “Especially when you bring your house with you,” he said as he laughed.

The Harris’ were not the only “glampers” at Rollins Lake or ‘glamor campers.’

Tisa and Karl Thrower are part of a group of 20 campers who were still in route.

He used a U-Haul to bring all their gear including an outdoor kitchen. They still call it camping.

“It’s in the dirt, you got the trees, you got the outdoors, as soon as we step out of here, we’re roughing it, as soon as we get in here, we’re clamping it!” joked Karl.

In any case, warmer and drier weather is on the way and it seems like the three-day weekend will end on a high note.