Roseville Jazz Day Preview

Jazz lovers can catch Roseville Jazz Day this weekend and enjoy 31 band with different styles like Latin, Gypsy, Big-Band, Vocals and Traditional.

The idea of Roseville Jazz Day was officially announced by Rocklin resident and pianist/Steinway Artist, Jim Martinez, just two days after the cancellation of the Sacramento Music Festival. Jazz fans nation-wide attended Sacramento's festival for 44 years. In order to save jazz during Memorial Day weekend, Jim and his team created a brand new jazz festival, with a new vision, in just under three months.

Roseville Jazz Day

Historic Downtown Roseville

Saturday May 26

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.