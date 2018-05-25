Suspect in Custody after Shots Reported Fired at a Middle School in Indiana

Shots have been reported at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, a receptionist for the school district told CNN Friday.

A suspect is in custody, according to a tweet from the Noblesville Fire Department.

Authorities say two people were injured.

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, says in a news release that the victims in Friday morning’s attack at Noblesville West Middle School are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.

Orem says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem says they were being taken to Noblesville High School’s gym, where their families can pick them up.

The school, Noblesville West Middle School, is on lockdown, Chatterton said.

Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

