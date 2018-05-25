Tree Struck By Lightning Causes Fire at Oakdale Mobile Home Park

OAKDALE — Around 3 a.m. Friday, Stanislaus County Fire Department received a call about a fire at River Paradise Mobile Home Park in Oakdale.
The caller reported a tree was hit by lightning and then the fire spread to eight other trees that were side-by-side.
A couple of the homes were touched by the flames but only the exterior of the homes were damaged.
Fire crews had to open the roof of one structure. So, the family of that home is displaced for the night.
No injuries were reported.
37.766595 -120.847154