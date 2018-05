STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot inside a car near 2100 Boeing Way.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:10 p.m. Friday.

The 35-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities ask anyone with information on this homicide to call 209-937-8377.

