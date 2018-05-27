Flash Floods Rush Through Ellicott City, Maryland, Trapping Residents

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Sunday in Howard County as a massive storm drenched the Baltimore region, triggering flash floods in Ellicott City.

Brown water rushed through Ellicott City’s historic Main Street, toppling buildings and sweeping up cars. In some areas, water levels reached above the first floor of buildings, Howard County Fire and EMS said.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said in a Sunday night news conference.

The devastation was especially hard to comprehend coming barely two years after the city was hit by a previous round of flash floods, he said.

“There are no words,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Advisories in effect

A flash flood emergency is in effect for Ellicott City and Catonsville through 10:30 p.m. Upwards of six inches of rain have fallen in the area so far, and another cell capable of dumping two to four inches is moving in from the west.

5:45 PM Sunday- **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** has now been issued for locations along the Patapsco River in Anne Arundel, Howard, & Baltimore counties. Gauge reports indicate that major flash flooding is

occurring. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Seek higher

ground now! — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018

Close to 8 p.m., a Howard County Sheriff’s deputy moved a CNN crew and others in the area due to a suspected gas leak.

Multiple rescues are under way. Howard County Fire and EMS urged residents to evacuate downtown or move to higher ground while rescue teams swarmed the area.

The Roger Carter Community Center is open for those who need a place to shelter.

Hogan toured the area Sunday with Kittleman. He lamented the destruction, noting that just two weeks earlier, he had visited the historic downtown and spoken with business owners about rebuilding efforts.

“The place looked terrific,” he said. “It’s just devastating because people have their lives tied up in this and went through a heck of a lot and came back and now they’re starting all over again.