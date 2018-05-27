Police Search for Suspect after Lodi’s Third Homicide in 2 Weeks

LODI — The small memorial resting just north of the intersection of Lodi Avenue and Cherokee Lane is the latest to mark a homicide in Lodi.

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies found a 41-year-old man lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The man, who family confirmed to FOX40 as Raymond Sieg, died a short time later.

Police are currently investigating to find possible suspects and looking for possible surveillance footage.

“It appears at the time that he may have been riding a bike with a trailer attached,” said Lodi Police Sgt. Ricardo Garcia. “So if that helps anyone in the area or anyone who may know, we are asking the public to contact us and give us that information.”

This marks the third homicide for the city in a little over two weeks.

On May 11, 31-year-old Ruben Rodriguez was killed while sitting in a car outside of his home on West Vine Street. Lodi police arrested a 17-year-old and 29-year-old Steven Vallejo less than a week after the shooting.

Four days later, Lodi police officers found two men who had been shot on North Sacramento Street. A 23-year-old died and a 20-year-old was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The department understands the concern that multiple homicides in a short amount of time can cause, but they say they continue to be proactive and regularly have additional officers patrolling to ensure the city is safe.

“We, as a department, pride ourselves in making sure that Lodi is a safe place to live, work and visit. We are going to continue to do so,” Garcia said. “What we are asking is for the public’s help. Someone out there knows what happened, or saw what happened, or heard what happened, and we are asking to please contact us. As a community, we can continue to ensure it continues to be livable, lovable Lodi.”

If you have any information on Saturday’s incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 or Detective Lockie at 209-333-5541.