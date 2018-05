STOCKTON — Two men with gunshot wounds were found Sunday in a car in Stockton.

The two 20-year-olds were sitting in a car near the intersection of North Airport Way and East Main Street when officers arrived.

One of the men is in critical condition and the other is expected to survive, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing investigation.