Carmichael Couple Killed in Petaluma Plane Crash

CARMICHAEL — Loved ones say a Carmichael couple was killed Sunday when their plane struggled after takeoff from the Petaluma Municipal Airport.

“I was shocked. I mean, I didn’t… I knew he liked to fly. I know that he had built his own planes and I know he had some issues with it a few years ago,” said friend Greg Varozza. “But you never expect anybody to have that kind of a thing. I thought it was a joke at first.”

The single-engine Van’s RV-6 Richard Bristow and his wife, Sue, were flying in appeared to have crashed as Bristow tried to return to the tarmac.

“We pilots train that if you have engine trouble after take off try to turn back but you can easily stall the plane and I’m guessing that that may have been what happened,” said the Bristows’ friend Dean Rinker.

Years ago, Rinker and Bristow took to the skies in Bristow’s Mooney. Before Bristow shared his love of flying with Rinker the successful real estate agent mentored him on the ground in his Keller-Willams office in Fair Oaks.

As a young agent, Varozza says Richard Bristow told him, “not to sit down and relax. To treat it like a business and work it.”

He told FOX40 he can’t believe that dynamic spirit is gone.

At the Bristow home, a mat at the front door welcomes visitors with a joke, “A pilot and a normal person live here.”

“It’s sad to see somebody die, you never want to see that. It’s a little better knowing that they died doing what they loved truly the most and that’s flying,” Varozza said. “But we’re gonna miss him and Sacramento real estate, Sacramento in general, is not quite as good because he’s gone.”