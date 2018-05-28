Get Your Pride on at Sac Pride!

Get your PRIDE on with FOX40 and Northern California Acura Dealers at 2018 Sac Pride!

Happening, Sunday, June 10th, at Capitol Mall. The free parade kicks off at 11am and the festival fun continues throughout the day until 5pm!

Sacramento Pride is an LGBT celebration that promotes acceptance and pride with a parade followed by an outdoor party in the Capital Mall. High-energy live music, a dance pavilion, an activity-rich kid’s zone, local vendors, and plenty of food trucks are just some of the many attractions at this day-long affair. There are also booths providing unique services, support and information throughout the event.

Show off your pride all day long and help your local LGBT community get support, get advocacy and get connected!

For more information go to sacramentopride.org